KC VENUGOPAL

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader KC Venugopal injured after stampede in MP

Over the weekend, KC Venugopal criticized the ruling party - BJP for trying to defame the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 07:14 AM IST
  • Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was injured on Sunday
  • He fell during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh in Indore

INDORE: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was injured on Sunday after he fell during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh in Indore. The Congress leader suffered injuries on his hand and knee after getting caught up in a stampede. The crowd was caused due to eager people rushing to meet Rahul Gandhi as per reports. Unfortunately, the police were not able to control the crowd -- leading to a stampede. A photo of him receiving first aid at a camp set up for the yatra also emerged on social media. 

Over the weekend, KC Venugopal criticized the BJP for trying to defame the Bharat Jodo Yatra by “inventing something” to prop up against the march. He claimed that the BJP feared the outcome of the march and was trying to come in the way. His strong comments came after there were allegations that people were raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during the yatra.

Also Read: 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, FIR filed against Congress leaders

"The issues raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra are being accepted by everyone. Unemployment, inflation, hatred, and people are taking all these issues seriously. People are realising the amount of sacrifice Rahul Gandhi is making from day 1 onwards. For the last few years, BJP has been busy tarnishing the image of Rahul Gandhi. But now, people are seeing the real face of Rahul Gandhi. He is educated, compassionate, and takes a stand," he said while speaking to ANI."

 

"The BJP is trying to invent something against this yatra from day 1. They authorised some people to do mischief during the yatra. They know the real outcome of this yatra. But people are not going to believe them. We don`t give much value to the criticism. It is very rare, risky and challenging what Congress is doing now," the Congress leader added.

(With ANI inputs)

