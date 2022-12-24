Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hate vs love’ attack on BJP, RSS continues

New Delhi: Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi this morning along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other supporters. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra`s flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station. Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The yatra has been issued cautionary notes by the Centre amid a rise in Covid cases across the country. However, Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of spreading "fear and violence" in the country.

"A few days back, at a speech, I had said to people of RSS and BJP, "Apki nafrat kai bazaar mein, humein mohabbat ki dukaan kholne aye hain (I have come here to open a shop of love amid your market of hatred)," Rahul said. “Ask anyone in this yatra if he was asked about his religion, about his caste, was he threatened, were you beaten? No. Just love and respect. You can ask our Pradesh Congress president, and he will confirm it. Yesterday he fell, I saw the moment he fell, five people came and got him back on his feet. Real India exists within this yatra," Rahul added.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi, traffic police issues advisory

Rahul Gandhi was addressing party workers and supporters who welcomed him at the Badarpur metro station after the padayatra entered the national capital from the NHPC metro station in Faridabad, Haryana. "You may have seen in this yatra, there was no hatred. Have you heard while walking during this yatra someone abusing you, or assaulting anyone throughout this yatra?" Rahul added. "If someone falls, other people rush to get him up to help him. This is the reality of India," Rahul said.

(With inputs from ANI)