NewsIndia
P CHIDAMBARAM

Bharat Jodo Yatra is India's second freedom struggle: Congress leader P Chidambaram

Lashing out at the BJP for criticising the nationwide yatra, P Chidambaram said the BJP would have no role in this second freedom struggle, which will see that party decimated. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Bharat Jodo Yatra is India's second freedom struggle: Congress leader P Chidambaram

Kanyakumari: Bharat Jodo Yatra, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 7, 2022), is the country's second freedom struggle and it will go on till the divisive forces are defeated, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram said.

Lashing out at the BJP for criticising the nationwide yatra, he said the BJP would have no role in this second freedom struggle, which will see that party decimated. 

"I wish to tell those criticising our Bharat Jodo Yatra that you had no role in India's freedom struggle during which Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan: do or die. Now too, you will have no role. Our journey will not end till the divisive forces are defeated," Chidambaram said addressing the rally near the Gandhi Mandapam here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. 

The BJP leaders belittled the Congress yatra, as they apparently did not want the nation to remain united. 

"When we say let's unite, they say divide," he said indicating that the saffron party's attempt to divide the nation will not fructify.

Live Tv

P ChidambaramBharat Jodo YatraCongressCongress presidentSonia GandhiRahul GandhiKanyakumariPriyanka Gandhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?