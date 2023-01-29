'Rahul Gandhi Must Thank Modi ji': BJP Hits Back After Congress Leader Raises Concern Over J&K Situation

Rahul Gandhi completed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has been going on for the last 5 months, by hoisting the tricolor flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday morning. This journey started from Kanyakumari and ended in Srinagar. At the end of the 'Yatra', the Congress MP fiercely attacked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, and said that if the situation in Jammu & Kashmir is fine, why don't BJP people and Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk. Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the security situation in J&K and responding to questions during the press conference on the BJP's claims that there is peace in union territory, Congress MP said, "There are targeted killings in the state, bomb blasts happening, what security personnel are talking about indicates that the situation is not good... if the BJP thinks so, why doesn`t Amit Shah walk to Lal Chowk from Jammu."

Govt under the impression that Chinese haven't taken any land from India. A Ladakhi delegation clearly said that 2000 sq km of Indian territory was taken by Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/R2ZHxRZEYb — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, BJP leaders also hit back and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created such an atmosphere in Kashmir that any Indian can hoist the national flag with pride at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today, the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi must thank Modi ji after unfurling tiranga."

Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore pic.twitter.com/tXjZMsYYrl — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Also Read: 'Walk From Jammu to Lal Chowk': Rahul Gandhi Challenges Amit Shah, Raises Concern Over J&K Situation

Echoing similar views, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Rahul Gandhi should have done Bharat Samjho Yatra rather than Bharat Jodo Yatra. He still doesn't know how to respect and hoist the national flag. There is an anxiety in his mind about reaching the PM's chair, but unfortunately, the PM's chair is not written in his fate."

The BJP President of Jammu & Kashmir, Ravindra Raina, said the credit for Gandhi hoisting the national flag goes to PM Modi. He said, "After 70 yrs, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. PM Modi & HM Shah get credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace & brotherhood."

After 70 yrs, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. PM Modi & HM Shah get the credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace & brotherhood: Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP President pic.twitter.com/fVgZIHb1OL — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked Rahul Gandhi after he hoisted the National Flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk, popularly known as 'Ghanta Ghar', as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra', which concludes on Sunday. Prasad said, "How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji abrogated Art 370 in J&K. After Art 370, J&K received a high number of tourists. During the Cong govt, there was terrorism & fear in Kashmir."

How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji abrogated Art 370 in J&K. After Art 370, J&K received a high number of tourists. During Cong govt, there was terrorism & fear in Kashmir: RS Prasad, BJP MP pic.twitter.com/yLwBtttpq3 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Let us inform you that Rahul Gandhi, along with many fellow marchers and Congress leaders started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on September 7 and hoisted the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday after completing a 3,970 km walk.