topStoriesenglish2567004
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Rahul Gandhi Must Thank Modi ji': BJP Hits Back After Congress Leader Raises Concern Over J&K Situation

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, BJP leaders also hit back and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created such an atmosphere in Kashmir that any Indian can hoist the national flag with pride at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 10:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The BJP President of Jammu & Kashmir, Ravindra Raina, said the credit for Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag goes to PM Modi.
  • BJP MP and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked Rahul Gandhi.
  • Prasad said, "How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji."

Trending Photos

'Rahul Gandhi Must Thank Modi ji': BJP Hits Back After Congress Leader Raises Concern Over J&K Situation

Rahul Gandhi completed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has been going on for the last 5 months, by hoisting the tricolor flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday morning. This journey started from Kanyakumari and ended in Srinagar. At the end of the 'Yatra', the Congress MP fiercely attacked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, and said that if the situation in Jammu & Kashmir is fine, why don't BJP people and Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk. Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the security situation in J&K and responding to questions during the press conference on the BJP's claims that there is peace in union territory, Congress MP said, "There are targeted killings in the state, bomb blasts happening, what security personnel are talking about indicates that the situation is not good... if the BJP thinks so, why doesn`t Amit Shah walk to Lal Chowk from Jammu."

Meanwhile, responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, BJP leaders also hit back and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created such an atmosphere in Kashmir that any Indian can hoist the national flag with pride at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today, the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi must thank Modi ji after unfurling tiranga."

Also Read: 'Walk From Jammu to Lal Chowk': Rahul Gandhi Challenges Amit Shah, Raises Concern Over J&K Situation

Echoing similar views, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Rahul Gandhi should have done Bharat Samjho Yatra rather than Bharat Jodo Yatra. He still doesn't know how to respect and hoist the national flag. There is an anxiety in his mind about reaching the PM's chair, but unfortunately, the PM's chair is not written in his fate."

The BJP President of Jammu & Kashmir, Ravindra Raina, said the credit for Gandhi hoisting the national flag goes to PM Modi. He said, "After 70 yrs, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. PM Modi & HM Shah get credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace & brotherhood."

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked Rahul Gandhi after he hoisted the National Flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk, popularly known as 'Ghanta Ghar', as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra', which concludes on Sunday. Prasad said, "How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji abrogated Art 370 in J&K. After Art 370, J&K received a high number of tourists. During the Cong govt, there was terrorism & fear in Kashmir." 

Let us inform you that Rahul Gandhi, along with many fellow marchers and Congress leaders started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on September 7 and hoisted the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday after completing a 3,970 km walk.

Live Tv

Rahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraCongressJammu & KashmirAmit ShahRavi Shankar PrasadRajyavardhan Singh RathoreKeshav Prasad MauryaRavindra Raina

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?