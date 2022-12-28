topStoriesenglish
Rahul Gandhi replies on being addressed as 'PAPPU', says 'My grandmother was also called GUNGI GUDIYA, so...'

Bharat Jodo Yatra: This interview of Rahul Gandhi was taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he was in Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi said, "I do not worry about anything. You can call me whatever you want. I don't bother with that."

Dec 28, 2022
  • Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Tamil Nadu, has now reached Delhi.
  • After a break on 24th December, this 'Yatra' will start again from 3rd January.
  • This journey will now go to a part of UP and after that it will reach Jammu and Kashmir via Haryana, Punjab.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given a reply to those who call him Pappu. He said that I do not mind such things, it is part of the propaganda campaign. He said that it shows what is in the hearts of those people. There is fear in their hearts. They are upset and unhappy. In an interview, Rahul Gandhi also mentioned his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi's name. He said that even Indira Gandhi was called 'Gungi Gudiya' before she was called the Iron Lady. Today, those who curse me day and night, the same people used to call her a dumb doll and suddenly she became the Iron Lady. She was always the Iron Lady. 

Rahul Gandhi said, "I welcome those who take any name. I like it. Please take my name as much as possible." This interview of Rahul Gandhi was taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he was in Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi said, "I do not worry about anything. You can call me whatever you want. I don't bother with that." Talking about Indira Gandhi in the interview, Rahul Gandhi said, "She was called Gungi Gudiya before being called the Iron Lady. The same people who used to attack me today used to call her a dumb doll.Then suddenly that dumb doll had become an Iron lady." 

Rahul Gandhi said that Indira Gandhi was the love of his life and his second mother. Do You Want To Have Grandma-Like Qualities? On this, Rahul Gandhi said, "this is an interesting question. I want to have the qualities of both my mother and grandmother." Significantly, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Tamil Nadu, has now reached Delhi. After a break on 24th December, this 'Yatra' will start again from 3rd January. This journey will now go to a part of UP and after that it will reach Jammu and Kashmir via Haryana, Punjab. 

