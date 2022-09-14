Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits Sivagiri Mutt in Thiruvananthapuram - See pics

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 14, 2022) morning visited Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram to pay obeisance at the Samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru. The Congress leader resumed the eighth day of the party`s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Navayikkulam in Kerala`s Thiruvananthapuram today morning.

The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state for the next 17 days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked how a party which calls itself a representative of Hindus is allegedly spreading ‘ashanti’ in the country when the first words taught in Hinduism is ‘om shanti’.

“Then please explain to me how a party that calls itself a representative of the Hindus was creating ‘ashanti’ in the whole country? Wherever they are going they are destroying harmony, they are attacking people, they are dividing people, abusing them,” Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, said.

“But the essence of all religions is peace, harmony and compassion. All religions teach us to respect each other and that is the spirit of the yatra, to unite all Indians irrespective of their religion, community, language, etc.,” Gandhi added.

About Bharat Jodo Yatra

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had said that the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring Indians together irrespective of religion, community and remind them that this is one country and it will be successful if we stand together and are respectful towards each other.

According to Congress, the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders, and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying together. Sleeping beds, toilets, and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of place.

(With agency inputs)