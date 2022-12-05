'Bharat Jodo Yatra teaching me things that can't be learnt while travelling in aeroplane': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (December 4, 2022) said that the foot march is teaching him things that cannot be learnt "while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle". In his address to the gathering after he was received at Chanwli Chauraha, approximately 40 km from the Jhalawar city, in the traditional Rajasthani style when Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state, the former Congress president said that he is learning immensely from the march.

"Things that cannot be understood while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle. It is only after shaking hands with farmers that one understands what they are doing. This cannot be learnt from a helicopter," he said.

The Congress leader also said that his yatra is getting love, support and affection everywhere.

"I am sure the people of Rajasthan will support the yatra," he expressed.

The yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 8, entered Rajasthan after spending 12 days in Madhya Pradesh where it covered a distance of 380 kms. It entered the Congress-ruled state from Agar Malwa district in MP by crossing a bridge over the Chanvali river around 6.40 pm with Gandhi sitting in a vehicle.

महादेव के ज्योतिर्लिंगों और बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर की जन्मभूमि के दर्शन, नर्मदा की शीतलता, और सभी प्रदेशवासियों का प्यार, सौहार्द और साथ - इन सब के लिए बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।



मध्य प्रदेश ने दिखलाया कि सच में कितना विशाल है 'भारत का दिल'। pic.twitter.com/RRG9vxOjtK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2022

The yatra will cover a distance of 500 km -- passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts -- in 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. Gandhi is also scheduled to interact with farmers at Lalsot in Dausa on December 15 and address a public meeting at Malakheda in Alwar on December 19.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity.



Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve. pic.twitter.com/CT9AykvyEY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2022

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, after covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

Meanwhile, Rahul began the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jhalawar district on Monday morning, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in attendance. The 89th day of the yatra started from Kali Talai in Jhalrapatan, a rural area on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

The other notable leaders who accompanied Gandhi were AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, senior leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

During the yatra, Gandhi interacted with about half a dozen children and waved at a large number of people who participated in the yatra. He also sipped his morning tea at a dhaba.