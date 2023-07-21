'Bharat Ki Bahu' Seema Haider Writes To President Droupadi Murmu, Seeks Indian Citizenship Amid Ongoing Probe

NEW DELHI: Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, who is under investigation for illegally entering in India and staying with her Noida-based partner Indian Sachin Meena, has filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu, seeking Indian citizenship. According to media reports, in her mercy plea to President Murmu filed through a lawyer AP Singh, Seema Haider has pleaded that she should be granted Indian citizenship on the grounds of her marriage with an Indian citizen – Sachin Meena.

‘I Am India’s Daughter-In-Law Now, Should Be Allowed To Stay Here’

Claiming that she is now the daughter-in-law of India, Seema Haider has sought permission from the government to stay in India. In her petition, she claimed that she is deeply influenced by Indian culture and traditions. She has also stated that she has fully embraced Hinduism and trying her best to learn the Indian culture, customs and traditions. Her petition to the President comes at a time when she is under investigation over her illegal entry into India and her suspected links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.



cre Trending Stories

The mystery surrounding Seema Haider, who is now being referred to as Pakistani ‘Bhabhi’, has further deepened in the wake of shocking revelations being done by the UP ATS and other intelligence agencies on the basis of her intense grilling regarding her ‘undetected’ journey from Pakistan to India via Nepal.

For the unversed, Seema Haider claims to have met her Indian partner, who she married in Nepal, in a private chatroom while playing the online mobile game PUBG in 2020. Their friendship over PubG and then over WhatsApp conversations blossomed into love to the extent that she crossed borders along with her four children and travelled to Nepal in March this year to spend a week with Sachin Meena in a hotel room in Kathmandu.

In May this year, she travelled from Karachi to Dubai and then to Nepal before sneaking into India illegally. Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested by the authorities for an illegal stay in India on July 4 and were granted bail by a local court three days later.

Since then, the Pakistani Bhabhi has been grabbing media headlines and has given numerous interviews to TV news channels dismissing claims of being a Pakistani spy. Speaking exclusively to Zee Media, Seema Haider claimed that she is an ordinary woman and not a terrorist and wants to live in India forever. She also claimed that she does not to return to Pakistan where “death is awaiting” her. Amid all this, the owner of a hotel in Nepal’s Kathmandu, where the two stayed in March, claimed that the pair booked a room under fake names.

‘Seema, Sachin Booked Room Under Fake Names

According to news agency ANI, the two stayed at the Nepal hotel for almost a week in the month of March. Ganesh Roka Magar, the Nepal hotel owner, had revealed to news agency ANI that the couple stayed in the room most of the time during their stay there.

“They came to my hotel in March (2023) and stayed for seven-eight days and then checked out of the hotel,” the owner of New Vinayak Rolpa Jaljala Rukmeli Guest House said.

‘Seema-Sachin Stayed Locked Inside The Hotel Room Mostly’





“Most of the time they used to stay in the room... They used to go out of the Hotel in the morning and evening but they would return within a very short time because our hotel is usually closed after 9:30-10 pm daily and they used to come two hours early... They mostly use to have fruits brought from outside and here in the hotel they only ordered Nepali Veg Thali and didn’t go out that frequently,” Roka Magar recalled.

‘Seema-Sachin Made Payment In Indian Currency'

He further revealed that Sachin came to the hotel first and booked the room and told them that his wife is en route and the woman came the following day. “The pair then stayed for about 7 days. While checking out the hotel, it was Seema who checked out first and then Sachin left on the following day...Only the two had come, they didn't have the children with them...,” Roka Magar said.

The hotel owner also showed the entry logbook and said, “When I saw in the news then I realised that they’re Sachin and Seema as they made their entry under the name 'Shivansh’.” "They had made the payment in cash in Indian currency notes," he added.

IB Seeks More Info From SSB, UP Police

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorism squad (UP-ATS) and central agencies have intensified their probe against Seema Haider. The central intelligence agency – IB – has sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi. A senior official confirmed that the central agencies, which got alerted about Seema Haider, have asked for detailed reports from SSB and UP Police.