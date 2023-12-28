NEW DELHI: In a strategic move to set the stage for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to embark on the Bharat Nyay Yatra, commencing on January 14 next year. Building on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which significantly boosted Gandhi's popularity, the upcoming march aims to address political, economic, and social injustices across the nation.

Reviving Congress Fortunes: The Success Story Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, spanning 3,570 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, witnessed a surge in popularity for the Congress leader. This success translated into electoral victories for the party, notably in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. While the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra focused on economic inequalities, political centralization, and social polarization, its successor, Bharat Nyay Yatra, extends its scope to ensure justice in all spheres.

Comprehensive Route: From Manipur To Mumbai

The Bharat Nyay Yatra is set to cover a vast expanse, crisscrossing 90 Parliamentary constituencies across 14 states and 85 districts. Stretching approximately 6,200 km, the march is scheduled to conclude on March 20, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flagging it off from Imphal. The journey will traverse states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Congress Adopts A New Approach

The decision to launch the Bharat Nyay Yatra, coinciding with the Ram Temple inauguration and preceding the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, marks a significant shift in Congress' political strategy. This rebranded version, replacing Bharat Jodo Yatra, signifies a calculated effort to rekindle the party's narrative, reconnect with the masses, and redefine Rahul Gandhi's political persona.

Countering BJP's Narrative: Timing And Strategic Maneuvers

The yatra's initiation on January 14, symbolically aligned with the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, reflects Congress's intent to counteract the BJP's religious narrative. Unlike its predecessor, Bharat Nyay Yatra will incorporate buses alongside foot marches, expanding its reach and engaging with diverse populations. The strategic rebranding underscores a commitment to social, economic, and political justice, resonating with the theme of 'nyay' (justice).

Congress's Bid For Rejuvenation

With recent electoral setbacks haunting the Congress, Bharat Nyay Yatra emerges as a crucial mechanism to revive the party's organizational structure and uplift the spirits of its cadre. The extensive media coverage anticipated during the yatra positions the Congress to redefine the political discourse leading up to the 2024 elections.

Reclaiming Lost Political Ground

Beyond a mere political journey, Bharat Nyay Yatra embodies Congress's concerted effort to reclaim lost ground, redefine Rahul Gandhi's political image, and craft a narrative centered on social justice and grassroots engagement. As the political landscape intensifies in the run-up to the 2024 General Election, the effectiveness of this revamped yatra in reshaping political perceptions remains to be seen.