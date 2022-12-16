'Bharat Ratna Amitabhji': Mamata Banerjee raises slogan for Big B at Kolkata Film Festival- WATCH

He came, he sang, he conquered. Applause erupted all around. The film lovers who came to the opening of the Kolkata International Film Festival burst into cheers as Arijit Singh, one of the hottest music stars of this generation, appeared on stage. Numerous song requests came from all around. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also requested him to sing a song. After that, Arijit sang, "Rang de tu mohe gerua."

Arijit Singh appeared at the 28th Kolkata Film Festival in a simple outfit. Actress and MLA June Mallya welcomed Arijit on the stage. Arijit said on stage, "We all love to watch films. Post-Covid, there is a renewed interest in one topic. A place where one can entertain with pictures, learn about the country, and get an education. My salutations to everyone." After that, it was seen that the Chief Minister requested to sing a song to Arijit.

Incidentally, the Kolkata Film Festival was visited by stars on Thursday. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan – everyone was present. But in the meantime, some words by Shahrukh and Amitabh have created controversy. Amitabh Bachchan said from the stage that day, "I am sure my colleagues present on the stage will agree on the question raised about civil liberties and 'freedom of expression.' On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan also gave a long opinion about the boycott trend in recent times. After that, the political turmoil started. Various groups are interpreting the speech in different ways.

But in all this, the opening ceremony was done with fanfare. Rani Mukherjee, Mahesh Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Kumar Sanu were also present. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan gave speeches in Bengali. Kolkata International Film Festival Chairperson Raj Chakraborty said that many surprises are waiting for the event this year. On the occasion of Big B's 80th birthday, some of his timeless movies will be shown. This is not the end. On the stage, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded to give 'Bharat Ratna' to Amitabh.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Amitabh Bachchan a 'Legend' at the opening ceremony of Kolkata Film Festival in the presence of everyone. She said, "I think Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend. He is an icon of India. He should be given the Bharat Ratna." Drawing on the history of cinema, the Chief Minister further said, "Though not officially, we will raise the voice of Bengal, Bharat Ratna Amitabhji. He should be given the Bharat Ratna. His contribution to the film industry is unmatchable. We thank him."