Bharatiya Anthariksh Station: India To Have Its Space Station, Announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that India will have its own space station named 'Bharatiya Anthariksh Station' (BAS) and its first module will be established in 2028. Taking to X, PM Modi termed the development 'great news' for the space sector. The Union Cabinet today approved the first step towards the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. "Great news for the space sector! The Union Cabinet has approved the first step towards the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), expanding the Gaganyaan programme! This landmark decision brings us closer to a self-sustained space station by 2035 and a crewed lunar mission by 2040," said PM Modi.

The Union Cabinet said in a statement, "Approval by the cabinet is given for development of first module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) and undertake missions to demonstrate and validate various technologies for building and operating BAS. To revise the scope & funding of the Gaganyaan Programme to include new developments for BAS & precursor missions, and additional requirements to meet the ongoing Gaganyaan Programme."

The Gaganyaan Programme has been revised to include the development of precursor missions for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) and accommodate one additional uncrewed mission, along with extra hardware requirements. As part of the expanded scope, India's human spaceflight program will now feature eight missions, all scheduled for completion by December 2028, with the launch of the first unit of BAS-1, said the government.

Originally approved in December 2018, the Gaganyaan Programme aims to undertake human spaceflights to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and establish the technological foundation for India's long-term human space exploration goals. As part of the nation's vision for space during the "Amrit Kaal" period, the programme now includes the creation of an operational Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and plans for an Indian Crewed Lunar Mission by 2040. These ambitions align with global efforts by leading spacefaring nations to develop capabilities for extended human space missions and exploration beyond the Moon.

Led by ISRO, the Gaganyaan Programme will be a collaborative national effort involving industry, academia, and other national agencies. The programme will be managed through ISRO’s established project management framework, focusing on developing and demonstrating critical technologies required for long-duration human space missions. By 2026, ISRO plans to carry out four missions under the ongoing Gaganyaan Programme, followed by the development of the first module of BAS. An additional four missions are slated for the demonstration and validation of various BAS technologies by December 2028.

Through the Gaganyaan Programme, India aims to acquire essential technological capabilities for human space missions to LEO. The establishment of a national space-based facility, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, will foster microgravity-based scientific research and technology development. This will lead to technological advancements and innovations, particularly in niche, high-tech sectors, while enhancing industrial participation and economic activity. The programme is expected to generate employment, especially in space and allied sectors.

With an additional Rs 11,170 crore in funding, the total budget for the revised Gaganyaan Programme has now increased to Rs 20,193 crore.

The Gaganyaan Programme presents a unique opportunity for the youth of the country to pursue careers in science, technology, and space research. The advancements and technological spin-offs resulting from the programme will have far-reaching societal benefits, further contributing to India's growing role in space exploration and innovation.