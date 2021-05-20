हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharatiya Kisan Union

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson asks farmers to postpone protest amid COVID crisis

BKU spokesperson Bhopal Singh appealed to protesting farmers to end the agitation and stand with the nation during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson asks farmers to postpone protest amid COVID crisis
File photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Bhopal Singh appealed to farmers sitting at the borders of the national capital to postpone the agitation against the Centre`s three farm laws, saying that they must stand with the nation during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"Two farmers died at Singhu border due to coronavirus. If farmers will keep dying like this who will agitate? I would like to request to farmers, that looking at the crisis in the country, we must postpone agitation for the time being," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Singh's appeal comes after two protesting farmers reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 and pointed out that who would be left to protest if farmers will keep dying. 

Further, he urged farmers to stand with nation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and carry out the agitation in the future.

"We will only be called `annadatta` if we survive. We will be called that only if we will be able to save our crops and lives. We will carry out the agitation in the future, but the situation is not right now. We must be with the nation in these difficult times," he said.

Meanwhile, farmers have gathered in large numbers near Delhi border in protest against the three farm laws since November 2020. Despite several attempts, talks between the government and the farmer union leaders failed to yield and result and the impasse continued even as coronavirus wrecked havoc in India. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharatiya Kisan UnionFarmers protestCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Night curfew to continue in 36 cities of Gujarat until May 28, restrictions enforced for 7 days

Must Watch

PT15M52S

DNA: Why did the situation of flowing carcass in Ganga River occur?