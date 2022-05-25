BharatSthali empowers women across the globe with intricately weaved and designer segment Banarasi sarees. Their Banarasi sarees are immensely popular for their Mughal and Indian culture-rich designs, colors, and textures worldwide.

Sarees have formed an integral part in the lives of most Indian women for ages now. From depicting a women’s adornment to decorum and respect, this flattering yet plain piece of cloth has historical significance and delicate craftsmanship. One such brand that offers a great selection of traditional and designer Banarasi sarees is BharatSthali.

Banarasi sarees are considered one of the finest sarees depicting Indian traditions at their core. Sourced from Varanasi or Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, these sarees are well-known for their rich embroideries and are ideal for weddings, festivals, and parties.

The Banarasi sarees from BharatSthali offer interesting floral, animal, human figures, fruit, birds, and geometric pattern designs. These sarees are most commonly made in four varieties which are namely georgette saree, pure silk or katan saree, shatir saree, and organza. Some commonly available varieties of Banarasi silk sarees are jangla, satin borders, brocades, cutwork, organza, resham butidar, and tanchoi.

The founder of BharatSthali shares, “Originally, Banarasi sarees were embellished with threads of real silver and gold for the royal family. But considering their affordability and high demand for Banarasi sarees worldwide, these threads have now been replaced with coloured silver and gold threads.”

What makes BharatSthali a popular online shopping destination for Banarasi sarees is the eye-catchy patterns, woven shades, and worldwide shipping availability. Like every other saree present on the online website, Banarasi sarees also hold a significant historical backstory.

The Mughal empire first introduced Banarasi silk to India. During the reign of Emperor Akbar, most of the weavers in Gujarat moved to Banaras. The love of these weavers for fine fabrics and silks eventually led to the birth of the Banarasi silk saree along with classic motifs that are revered to this very day.

Over the years, BharatSthali has engraved its name amongst the most influential and ethnic brands of Banarasi sarees and more in India. Some of the other Banarasi product ranges offered by them include Banarasi dupattas, Banarasi blouses, and Banarasi dress materials. Their beautiful and authentic collection of Banarasi material is what makes them the go-to option for all things Banaras.

Incepted by only two weavers at the time, BharatSthali is now a team of 5000 and more. The brand has become a household name amongst thousands of women across India for its wide collection of perfect-looking and traditionally-rich sarees, with its impressively priced range of Banarasi sarees.

Unlike other shopping platforms, BharatSthali keeps updating its website with new, authentic, and stylish Banarasi sarees from the weavers of Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, and Azamgarh apart from Varanasi. The different types of Banarasi sarees that the website trades are recognized globally for their detailed designed and in-depth patterns. Thus, making Banarasi sarees from BharatSthali is certainly a must-have for every Indian women’s wardrobe.

