Sarees have defined Indian traditional wear for ages. It not only depicts women’s adornments but is a plain and flattering piece of cloth that vibes with respect and decorum. Since the inception of clothing in India, Sarees have been a prime fragment of a woman’s daily wear. This outfit also qualifies for being comfortable in the hot steamy days of summers in the subcontinent of India. With lots of positive attributes, sarees have become the most worn dress in this nation. The renowned brand BharatSthali offers a great selection of sarees ranging from traditional Tamil-inspired Kanjeverum to Maheshwari royal sarees. A complete saree attire includes a piece of the strip (sari), a dress (skirt worn under), and traditional choli (blouses) to go with jewelry and a bindi.

Speaking of sarees, Maheshwari Sarees are the royal intimation and have a historical significance in our culture. Maheshwar is an esteemed town on the banks of Narmada where the magic of making refined and elegant sarees takes place. The place is filled with remarkable architecture from when the Holkar Dynasty used to reign in the region. Rich designs and patterns distinctly expose how Maheshwari Sarees carry the excellence and perfection that they exert on anyone who takes a good glance at its delicate craftsmanship. BharatSthali sarees are beautifully woven in a comfortable fabric patched with impressions to intensify one’s demeanor. The comprehensive range collection of Maheshwari cotton sarees is enigmatic and baffling.

The Founder of BharatSthali shared the ideology behind such colorful art-based sarees and stated, “By empowering local saree weavers and handlooms, BharatSthali has engraved its name among the most influential ethnic brands of India. The art-inspired sarees that we sell have attracted many enthusiasts. We constantly try to innovate our ideas and approach toward bringing cultural significance to our products. One of our leading products includes Maheshwari Sarees that have a historical backstory. It draws inspiration from the Maratha Kingdom in Maheshwar. Like every other saree available on BharaSthali, Maheshwari sarees also come in many designs and patterns.”

Not only is this an attire, but people in the Hindu culture also give each other sarees on occasions like weddings, anniversaries, etc. The different types of Maheshwari sarees that it trades include Pure cotton woven design temple border saree, Silk cotton print with Venkatagiri saree, Cotton woven Tant designer saree, Scratch print handloom silk zari border saree, silk cotton colored saree, pure cotton Mangalagiri saree, Ikat handloom saree, Narayan Peth handloom saree, Soft Tussar designer saree and many more. In the 5th century, Maheshwar was the center of the handloom weaving occupation. Still, later, when it was governed by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, an iconic Maratha queen in 1767 (who was also a designer), many local weavers and artisans were also authorised to make Maheshwari sarees on a large scale. In the ancient weaving era, sarees were not just about dressing but were also presented to royals as a ritual of honoring guests with gifts.

BharatSthali is one of a kind in cultivating a business; a brand that was incepted with only two weavers now has an immense staff of 5000 and more. This saree brand has reached heights of success in just a span of three years. The market capitalization of this brand is as significant as INR 10 crores and currently serves thousands of customers all around India, including retail and online sales. Not only are the Indian handlooms getting inspired by it, but many craftsmen along with their families are stimulating a secure livelihood through it. BharaSthali’s Maheshwari Saree should be first on your list for a perfect traditional look.

