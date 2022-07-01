BharatSthali’s Silk Saree collection spells Elegance and Style

In India, among diverse ensembles, sarees emerge to become the most beloved. Women adore sarees because they accentuate their grace with a hint of cultural significance. Sarees are not just one attire; they can be draped into several styles. Let it be a block print, floral print, geometrical print, temple print, or animal print, and there is no shortfall for design in sarees. But when a woman decides to wear a Silk Saree, it has to be perfect. Silk sarees are luxury sarees that are sophisticated and culturally connected to our rich history. If you search for the finest collection of soft silk sarees, you’ll be hooked to BharatSthali's online saree store. It is a traditional store that is powered by the local artisans and weavers of sarees.

Poise, class, and charm are the three-pointers that bloom when you wear a saree from BharatSthali. The proud brand predominantly focuses on the saree business and has a market growth that is rapidly transforming annually. Sarees in soft silk exude serenity, grace, and magnetism. Unlike anywhere else, the Silk soft saree collection of BharatSthali possesses fabrics like Designer banarasi silk, Silk woven design, Maheswari sarees, Solid Silk Sambalpuri, banarasi handloom saree, Zari soft banarasi silk, Pure golden zari, All over zari silk, saree with heavy pallu, etc. India’s typically warm weather comes with vivid shades of sarees that create a buzz. A versatile palette complements most clothing trends with floral prints and animalistic imprints. Silk soft sarees are refreshing options for those who prefer end-to-end ensembles.

The perfect alternative on a sunny day is soft sarees in silk that can win everyone’s heart. Silk fabric, often known as ‘paat,’ is a naturally produced fabric from the cocoons of mulberry silkworm via sericulture. These yarns that are cultivated during sericulture are used to make different types of fabrics. The material obtained has a shimmering appearance and has interrupting patterns of weave due to its natural fiber. The triangular prism-like network allows the fabric to reflect the lights that produce various colors in different arrangements. The source of silk can be traced back to Indus Valley Civilization (2450 BC and 2000 BC). Nevertheless, the origins can still be seen in 2500 BC in China. Notably, ninety-seven percent of the raw silk comes from five Indian states: Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

“Silk sarees come in the most popular patterns and designs. Sarees are necessarily traditionally and culturally significant. BharatSthali sarees ooze comfort and don’t let its customers compromise on its fabric quality. A saree six-yarder is a fascinating piece of garment, and we aim to keep it that way. Our sarees show that we care for our patrons and help bring our classic community together,” said the founder of the BharatSthali saree collection. The various types of silk fabrics are Tanchoi silk (India and China silk), Garad Silk (West Bengal), Jamawar Silk (aka pashmina silk), Matka silk (Karnataka), Banarasi silk, Murshidabad silk (East India), Bangalore silk, Angora silk, Pochampalli silk and many other.

Since it is a natural fabric with a smooth and soft texture, it is also a very high-maintenance fabric. From abstract prints in pastel shades to geometric conventions, you can experiment with thousands of designs when draping a soft silk saree. If you want to buy soft silk sarees for any occasion or even gift a saree to someone on their birthday or wedding anniversary, BharatSthali’s silk saree collection is the one to beat.

