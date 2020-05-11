Bharosa helpline launched in Odisha to help students relieve their distress amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday (May 11) launched the Central University of Odisha's helpline “Bharosa” and its helpline number 08046801010 through a virtual platform to help student community relieve its distress amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, said a government statement.

Outlining the efforts of his ministry in safeguarding the future of students, Ramesh Pokhriyal emphasized the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the nation is going through a difficult phase due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated the government’s efforts to contain the epidemic. He also asserted that the mental health concern of the students is of great importance and the Helpline launched by the Central University of Odisha is a great step towards that.

Notably, the helpline aims at providing Cognitive Emotional Rehabilitation Services to all University students of Odisha.

The Union Minister extended his best wishes to the dignitaries present at the Helpline launch function including the Vice-Chancellors, Heads of Institutions, Registrars, and Faculty of various institutions in Odisha, urging the Central and State Universities and other Institutions of Higher Education across the country to emulate the Bharosa initiative.

Odisha State Minister, Dept of Higher Education, Government of Odisha, Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo was also present during the occasion. The programme was coordinated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof I Ramabrahmam, Central University of Odisha.

The CUO Helpline ‘Bharosa’ addresses the concerns of any student of any University in Odisha, said Prof Ramabrahmam, adding that over 400 calls have been received in the pilot phase of the CUO Helpline.

Madhusudan Mishra, District Magistrate of Koraput, was instrumental in piloting the ‘Bharosa’ initiative of CUO before its formal launch today.