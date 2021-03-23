'Bhatija' and company swindled central funds sent for Amphan relief: Amit Shah in West Bengal

New Delhi: Continuing his attack over the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) swindled central funds that were sent for the relief post the Amphan Cyclone.

Shah also criticised the TMC's 'cut money' culture and stated that if voted to power, the BJP would constitute a committee to probe the alleged siphoning off relief funds.

"The Centre had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you get a single penny? Where did all the money go? 'Bhatija' and company swindled the central funds sent for Amphan relief. We will probe everything," he said during an election rally at West Bengal's Gosaba.

He slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for 'not allowing implementation of central schemes in the state'.

The Union Home Minister alleged that Banerjee has been working only for her nephew's (Abhishek Banerjee) welfare instead of the common people.

He said, "Didi is only interested in making his nephew the next chief minister. Do you want the nephew to be the CM? If not, then vote for the BJP."

"We have to end this syndicate rule of the TMC. We will end this culture," Shah added.

This is to be noted that the elections to the 294 assembly seats will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, for which, the votes will be counted on May 2.