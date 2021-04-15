हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BHEL Recruitment 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Supervisor Trainee posts at bhel.com, check last date

BHEL Recruitment 2021:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has issued a notification to invite applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Trainee through online mode before April 26, 2021. 

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Supervisor Trainee posts at bhel.com, check last date
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a notification to invite applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Trainee through online mode before April 26, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should submit their application to the BHEL's official website - bhel.com prior to the last date.

As per the notification, candidates willing to join BHEL as Supervisor Trainee in Finance need to possess Bachelor's degree in Commerce (BCom). Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for the online exam.

The candidates should know that starting date for submitting an Online application commenced on April 5, 2021, and the last date for the same is April 26, 2021.

The Supervisor Admit Card will be issued on May 7, 2021, while the Supervisor Trainee Exam will be conducted on May 23, 2021.

BHEL Vacancy Details: Supervisor Trainee in Finance - 40 Posts; UR - 25 Posts; EWS - 2 Posts; OBC - 10 Posts; SC - 2 Posts; and ST- 1 Posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should hold a full-time regular Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized Indian University/ Institute with minimum of 70% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all years/ semesters (Minimum 60% marks for SC/ST candidates on similar lines.)

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Exam followed by a group discussion.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC need to pay Rs 300/- + Rs 200 +GST (Processing Fee), while SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen should pay only Rs 200/-+ GST.

Salary: Candidates joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainees will undergo training for one year. During their training period, they will get a basic pay of Rs 32,000/- in the scale of pay of Rs 32,000-1,00,000/. 

After completion of their training, the trainees will be absorbed as Supervisors in the pay scale of Rs 33,500-1,20,000/- with basic pay of Rs 33,500.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BHEL Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021BHELbhel.com
Next
Story

Jammu & Kashmir govt cancels Class 10 Board exams midway, postpones Class 12 exams

Must Watch

PT46M9S

Taal Thok Ke: Why '2 yards distance' from tough decisions?