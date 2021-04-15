BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Supervisor Trainee posts at bhel.com, check last date

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a notification to invite applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Trainee through online mode before April 26, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should submit their application to the BHEL's official website - bhel.com prior to the last date.

As per the notification, candidates willing to join BHEL as Supervisor Trainee in Finance need to possess Bachelor's degree in Commerce (BCom). Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for the online exam.

The candidates should know that starting date for submitting an Online application commenced on April 5, 2021, and the last date for the same is April 26, 2021.

The Supervisor Admit Card will be issued on May 7, 2021, while the Supervisor Trainee Exam will be conducted on May 23, 2021.

BHEL Vacancy Details: Supervisor Trainee in Finance - 40 Posts; UR - 25 Posts; EWS - 2 Posts; OBC - 10 Posts; SC - 2 Posts; and ST- 1 Posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should hold a full-time regular Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized Indian University/ Institute with minimum of 70% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all years/ semesters (Minimum 60% marks for SC/ST candidates on similar lines.)

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Exam followed by a group discussion.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC need to pay Rs 300/- + Rs 200 +GST (Processing Fee), while SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen should pay only Rs 200/-+ GST.

Salary: Candidates joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainees will undergo training for one year. During their training period, they will get a basic pay of Rs 32,000/- in the scale of pay of Rs 32,000-1,00,000/.

After completion of their training, the trainees will be absorbed as Supervisors in the pay scale of Rs 33,500-1,20,000/- with basic pay of Rs 33,500.

