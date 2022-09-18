BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer/Executive Trainee posts at bhel.com, direct link here

BHEL Recruitment 2022: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for Engineer / Executive Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts on the official website- bhel.com. The application process for BHEL recruitment 2022 is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee is October 4.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening of On-line submission of application- September 13

Last date to apply for BHEL recruitment- October 4

Tentative date of Examination- October 31, November 1 & 2, 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022 vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies of Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) & Executive Trainee (Finance) & Executive Trainee (HR).

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can read the eligibility criteria viz educational qualification age limit, experience etc required for various posts throught the detailed BHEL Recruitment 2022 Notification given here.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 application fee

Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee however, SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from fee payment.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website - bhel.com

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your application form

Download the application form and save it for future reference.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates applying for BHEL Recruitment 2022 will be selected through a computer based test. Candidates will be then shortlisted for intervie round based on the marks gained in CBT and requirement of BHEL. The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of 75% weightage to Computer Based Examination Score & 25% weightage to Interview Score.