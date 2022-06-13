BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced vacancies for Engineer and Supervisor positions and has invited applications from candidates for as many as eight positions. The deadline for applying for these positions is June 21, 2022, and to apply, candidates must visit BHEL's official website at bhel.com. The application period is currently underway since June 7 and the deadline for submitting a hard copy of the online application form is June 24.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

BHEL will hire eight people, including engineers and supervisors through this recruitment.

BHEL Jobs 2022: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have a four-year bachelor's degree in civil engineering/technology to apply for the positions of engineer under this recruitment drive.

In addition, the candidate must have a five-year Integrated Master's degree in Civil Engineering / Technology with at least 60% marks.

The ideal candidate should have five years of experience.

To apply for the position of supervisor, a candidate must have a full-time diploma in civil engineering from a recognized Indian university or institute, as well as three years of experience.

The candidate applying for these positions should be no older than 45 years old.

BHEL Recruitment: Salary details

Candidates selected for the positions of the engineer will be paid Rs 78,000 per month. At the same time, selected candidates for the position of supervisor will be paid Rs 43,550 per month.