Bhim Singh, J&K Panthers Party founder, passes away; PM Modi condoles demise

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder and senior leader Bhim Singh passed away in Jammu on Tuesday (May 31, 2022). Singh, 81, was said to be unwell for more than a year and is survived by his wife and son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Singh and said that he will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Taking to Twitter, he said, "Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."