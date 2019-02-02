Bhima Koregaon violence: Pune Police arrest activist Anand Teltumbde

PUNE: Pune Police on Saturday arrested Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case.

Teltumbde was arrested Saturday morning after the Pune Sessions Court rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist and professor on Friday, ANI reported.

“In my view, there is sufficient material collected by the investigating officer to show the involvement of the present accused in the alleged commission of the offence. Moreover, investigation in respect of present applicant/accused is at (a) very crucial stage," said an order pronounced by special judge KD Vadane.

Teltumbde was taken to Ville Parle police station in Mumbai after his arrest.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court in January dismissed a plea filed by the activist seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.

While rejecting the plea, an SC bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul had said that the apex court will not interfere with the ongoing investigation in the case.

Violent caste clashes were witnessed at Bhima Koregaon after the Elgar Parishad event held on January 1, 2018 at Shaniwarwada in Pune. According to police, several activists had delivered inflammatory speeches during the event, which added to the violence.

A nine-member fact-finding committee constituted to probe the Bhima Koregaon violence had said in its report that the violence was part of a conspiracy.