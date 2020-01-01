Bhima Koregoan anniversary: Ajit Pawar, Ramdas Athawale, Prakash Ambedkar pay tribute at Jay Stambh

Koregaon Bhima: On the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle, thousands of people from across the country arrived to pay tribute at the `Jay Stambh` here on Wednesday (January 1, 2020). The battle was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Along with common people, several leaders from different political parties including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, paid tributes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.

Heavy security arrangments were made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the event. As many as 10,000 police officers, over 500 CCTV cameras and 15 drone cameras are keeping strong vigil on the event.

Live TV

The district administration has made arrangments for water, medical, parking, cleanliness and other facilities for the convenience of people coming to Bhima Koregaon. Pune District Administration has pressed 250 buses into service to carry the visitors while 50 other buses have been kept in reserve.

Late Babasaheb Ambedkar used to come to the place where a memorial was established to commemorate the valour Mahars (Dalits).

Notably, violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Last week, police issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, prohibiting them from entering the district for allegedly instigating riots and attempt to murder in the 2018 event.