Bhopal-Bound Train Derails Near Kota Junction; Rescue Operations In Progress For 2 Coaches

There have been no reported fatalities in the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi:  Two coaches of a passenger train heading to Bhopal derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening. The affected coaches belong to the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train, and there have been no reported casualties. Officials stated that rescue operations are currently in progress, and additional information is anticipated.

(Further details awaited)

