Bhopal-Bound Train Derails Near Kota Junction; Rescue Operations In Progress For 2 Coaches
There have been no reported fatalities in the incident.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Two coaches of a passenger train heading to Bhopal derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening. The affected coaches belong to the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train, and there have been no reported casualties. Officials stated that rescue operations are currently in progress, and additional information is anticipated.
(Further details awaited)
Live Tv