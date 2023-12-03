trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694781
BHOPAL ELECTION RESULT

Bhopal Election Results Live Updates: BJP Leads On Four seats, Congress On Three

LIVE Jaipur Election Results 2023: Narela, Huzur, Berasia, Govindpura, Bhopal North, Bhopal Central and Bhopal South-West

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Bhopal Election Results Live: The votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2030 are being counted. BJP is getting a huge lead in the initial trends. Out of 230 assembly seats, BJP has taken a lead on more than 150 seats, while Congress has taken a lead on more than 70 seats.

The vote counting began at 8 am in Bhopal. The trends of seven seats are out. BJP ahead after second round in Bhopal South West. Congress has moved ahead in Bhopal Central and Bhopal North. BJP has kept the lead on Narela, Huzur, Govindpura and Berasia seats.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has got a big lead in the first round itself. In the first round, they have got a lead of around 6500 votes. BJP received 11 thousand 193 votes, while Congress’s Narendra Gyan Chandani received only 4923 votes.

In the previous assembly elections in Bhopal, BJP had secured 4 out of 7 seats and Congress had secured 3 seats. BJP had clinched  , while Congress had clinched Bhopal North, Bhopal Central and South-West seats. In the previous election, the only female candidate Krishna Gaur was chosen as MLA from Govindpura.

