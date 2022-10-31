Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman found lying unconscious on road, says she was raped

A 18-year-old woman was found lying unconscious on the roadside in a posh area of the Madhya Pradesh capital on Monday, and claimed an attempt by two men to rape her, police said. Admitted to the AIIMS for treatment, the woman, in her statement to police later, claimed she became unconscious during a fight with two unidentified men, who overpowered her when she was on her way home, and sought to molest her, but she resisted their attempts.

The incident was reported in Katara Hills area.

"The woman said she was on her way to home, two men molested her and attempted to rape her. But, she fought against them, during which she lost consciousness. She was admitted at AIIMS and has recovered now. On the basis of her statement, a case has been registered and search for the preparators has been initiated," a policeman at the Katara Hill Police station said.

Last Friday, a 23-year-old woman was gangraped by five men, including a minor. in an under-construction building in Tikamgarh district. The police claimed to have apprehended all five accused involved.

On October 19, a 17-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Bhind district and the police claimed to have arrested the accused on Saturday. The victim had gone to her school and she did not return to her home till late night due to which her parents started searching for her. The next morning, the girl was found dead at an abandoned building.