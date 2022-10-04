BHU Admission 2022 last date to apply for UG courses extended till October 8 at bhuonline.in- Here’s how to apply

BHU Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University, BHU has extended the last date to apply for BHU Admissions 2022. Candidates interested in applying for BHU UG Admissions can now do so on the official website - bhuonline.in - by October 8, 2022. Applicants for UG Admissions at BHU who took the CUET UG exam and were successful according to the CUET Result 2022 may submit their applications. Initial application deadline was today, October 3, 2022. But now, this has been extended.

BHU Admission 2022 – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website for BHU Admission – bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to apply online under “Registrations for UG”

Enter your CUET Application number and other details asked for

Fill in the application form and upload all relevant documents

Submit your choices and preferences

Download and take a printout of the form for future references.

BHU Admission 2022: List of documents required

Score card of CUET (UG)2022

Class 10th marksheet as proof of birth

Class 12th marksheet

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate (SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority, if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable.

BHU Employee certificate, if applicable.

The application deadline for BHU Undergraduate Admissions is currently October 8, 2022. To successfully secure their admission, applicants must remember to upload all necessary documents.