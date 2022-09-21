BHU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG programmes begin at bhuonline.in- Here’s how to apply

BHU Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has today started the registration for all undergraduate programmes. Interested candidates can now apply for UG courses at the official BHU website, bhuonline.in. Only applicants who took the National Testing Agency's Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) 2022 are eligible to access the admissions portal (NTA). Candidates can sign up for UG courses until October 3.

BHU Admissions 2022: Here’s how to apply for UG programmes

Step 1: Visit the official BHU website — bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for UG’

Step 3: Register and fill the application form with the required personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Upload required documents and pay the application fees, if required.

Step 5: Download and save the form after submitting.

The first merit list and the list of provisional candidates will be made public by the institution following the registration deadline indicated in the schedule. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores have also started the undergraduate (UG) admission process at other Central Universities and other participating universities. The admissions procedure for UG programmes has started at Delhi University, Central University of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.



