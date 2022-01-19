BHU introduces India's first-ever programme in Hindu studies. Details here

New Delhi: The prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has started a new postgraduate course - masters in Hindu Studies. The introduction of this new course makes BHU, the first university in India to offer a course in this discipline.

According to a BHU spokesperson, the postgraduate course is the first-of-its-kind to be offered by a university in the country.

What is the new programme in Hindu studies offered by BHU?

Masters in Hindu studies is an interdisciplinary programme, which is designed in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.

The programme will be offered by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, under the faculty of Arts.

What’s the purpose of the course?

The course is designed to help students and the world made aware of several unknown aspects and facts about the Hindu religion and help in taking its teachings to more people, said Prof V K Shukla, a senior rector.

So far, a total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch.

According to Centenary Chair Professor Rakesh Upadhyaya, such courses will help impart ‘Sanatan’ values in students and the young generation.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV