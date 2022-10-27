BHU PG Admission 2022-23 registration last date to apply TODAY at bhuonline.in- Check details here

BHU PG Admission 2022: Candidates who have not yet registered for admission to BHU's PG programs for the academic year 2022–2023 may do so at bhuonline.in. To register online for admission to BHU PG programmes, candidates will need to provide their CUET application number and CUET roll numbers. Only those who took the CUET PG are eligible to apply for BHU PG admission in 2022–2023. Before applying for admission to BHU PG programs, candidates must determine their eligibility for the course in which they are interested.

BHU PG Admission 2022: Here’s how to apply

Candidates have to first visit the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in

Next, under the PG Admission Registration tab, select the 'Click here to apply' tab

Now, log in using the CUET login credentials

Now enter CUET Application ID and CUET Roll Number

Then, click on the submit tab

Now upload the required documents in BHU application form

Now, fill in the program preferences as desired

After that, pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, and net banking

Then, take a printout of the same and keep it for future reference.

Candidates must complete their graduation and have a minimum of two years, or four semesters, of grade-point average in order to be eligible before beginning the BHU PG 2022 registration process.