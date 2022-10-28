BHU PG Admission 2022: Last date for registration extended till October 29 at bhuonline.in- Here’s how to apply

BHU PG Admission 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the BHU PG registration 2022 deadline till October 29. Students can use the BHU PG 2022 preference entry feature at bhuonline.in until October 30. On October 18, the institution made the BHU PG 2022 application form available on its official website. Candidates who have passed the PG Common University Entrance Examination may access the BHU admissions page (2022). NTA conducted the CUET PG 2022 between September 1 and September 12. Admission to the BHU PG programmes will be based on the results of the CUET PG. Prior to the deadline, applicants can indicate their selections on their BHU PG application form 2022.

BHU PG Admission 2022: Here’s how to fill application form

Visit the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in.

Under the PG admission registration tab, select 'Click Here to Apply' tab.

Now, login using the CUET login credentials.

Enter the CUET application ID and CUET roll number.

Then, click on the "Submit" tab.

Upload the required documents in the BHU application form.

Now, fill the programme preferences according to the desire.

Pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, and net banking.

The campus of the university is home to about 140 departments, 14 faculties, a women's college, 4 multidisciplinary centres, and three constitution schools. Over 350 courses are available at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate levels at the Banaras Hindu University.