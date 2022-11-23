topStoriesenglish
BHU PG Admissions 2022: Spot admission last date to apply TODAY at bhuonline.in- Check details here

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Candidates may submit offline applications in addition to online ones, which are available at each faculty of the university, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University or BHU is conducting the BHU Spot Admission for Post Graduate Spot Admission last date ends today. According to the schedule, spot registration will end on November 23, 2022 at 5 PM on bhuonline.in. Candidates should be aware that only those who have registered with BHU are entitled to fill out the preference for the Mop Up Round, and those who lost their time to do so are still eligible. However, those who filled out the choice form but were not given seats would have to do so again in order to be taken into consideration. According to the official notice, “The Banaras Hindu University is re-opening the counseling portal for Mop-up round against the vacant seats (for regular and paid seats) in some of the PG courses on 22nd – 23rd November 2022 for BHU Main campus and Affiliated colleges. The last date for filling up the preference of Mop-up round shall be 23rd November 2022, 5.00 p.m.”

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website of BHU – bhuonline.in
  • Then click on the link that reads “ Link for Spot Round Registration Form for PG Courses”
  • Enter your CUET PG application and date of birth and register
  • Fill the form and submit
  • Download and take a print out for further use

Official notice states that, “The process of preparing the merit may take some time based on the applications received therefore the offers shall be given to the candidates online on 24th November 2022.” 

