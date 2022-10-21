BHU UG Admission 2022: BA First Merit List RELEASED at bhuonline.in- Direct link to check here
BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University has released the first merit list for BA in social sciences, arts and shastri at bhuonline.in, scroll down for more details.
BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first merit list for admission to BA programmes today, October 20. The first merit list for BA Social Science, BA Shastri, and BA Arts is available on the official website, bhuonline.in, for applicants who enrolled for BHU UG admission 2022.As of October 8, BHU no longer accepts online applications for undergraduate programmes. On October 9, the preference filling facility was shut down. Candidates may apply for BHU UG admission in 2022 if they took the CUET UG exam.
काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2022-23 में स्नातक पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए पहली मेरिट सूची जारी कर दी गई है। सामाजिक विज्ञान, कला तथा संस्कृत विद्या धर्म विज्ञान संकाय में प्रवेश के लिए सूची प्रकाशित की गई है। अन्य पाठ्यक्रमों की सूची भी जारी की जा रही है। #BHU pic.twitter.com/8L691RZ6MY — BHU Official (@bhupro) October 20, 2022
BHU UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to check first merit list
- Go to official BHU admission portal - bhuonline.in.
- Log in using the application number, password and captcha code.
- Candidates will be redirected to
- Check the BHU UG first merit list.
- Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.
BHU UG Admission 2022; direct link here
BHU began accepting applications for admission to UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on September 2022.
