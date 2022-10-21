NewsIndia
BHU UG ADMISSION 2022

BHU UG Admission 2022: BA First Merit List RELEASED at bhuonline.in- Direct link to check here

BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University has released the first merit list for BA in social sciences, arts and shastri at bhuonline.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first merit list for admission to BA programmes today, October 20. The first merit list for BA Social Science, BA Shastri, and BA Arts is available on the official website, bhuonline.in, for applicants who enrolled for BHU UG admission 2022.As of October 8, BHU no longer accepts online applications for undergraduate programmes. On October 9, the preference filling facility was shut down. Candidates may apply for BHU UG admission in 2022 if they took the CUET UG exam.

BHU UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to check first merit list

  • Go to official BHU admission portal - bhuonline.in.
  • Log in using the application number, password and captcha code.
  • Candidates will be redirected to
  • Check the BHU UG first merit list.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

BHU UG Admission 2022; direct link here

BHU began accepting applications for admission to UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on September 2022.

