BHU UG Admission 2022: BA First Merit List RELEASED at bhuonline.in- Direct link to check here

BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first merit list for admission to BA programmes today, October 20. The first merit list for BA Social Science, BA Shastri, and BA Arts is available on the official website, bhuonline.in, for applicants who enrolled for BHU UG admission 2022.As of October 8, BHU no longer accepts online applications for undergraduate programmes. On October 9, the preference filling facility was shut down. Candidates may apply for BHU UG admission in 2022 if they took the CUET UG exam.

BHU UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to check first merit list

Go to official BHU admission portal - bhuonline.in.

Log in using the application number, password and captcha code.

Check the BHU UG first merit list.

Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

BHU began accepting applications for admission to UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on September 2022.