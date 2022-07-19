Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today announced purchasing cow urine to make medicine by government's health department. "In the first phase, cow urine procurement will be done in two independent 'gauthans' (livestock shelter) in each district. The gauthan management committee will be entitled to fix rates of cow urine on local level. However, the agriculture development and farmers welfare department has proposed a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre," he said.

"It (purchase of cow urine) will be started from Hareli festival. We'll make medicine from it to promote organic farming. Our govt is directly putting money in the pockets of people while the Central govt is taking money out of the pockets," Baghel said.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh will start the purchase of cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre from the local festival 'Hareli' on July 28, an official said on Monday. The flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', which also entails procurement of cow dung, was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy, he said.

Gaudhan Nyay Mission director Ayyaz Tamboli has directed district collectors to make necessary arrangements before the launch of the Hareli festival, which is associated with agriculture and the environment, he added.