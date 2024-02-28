Bhupinder Hooda, DK Shivakumar Rushed To Himachal Amid Revolt As BJP Aims To Wrest Power From Congress

New Delhi: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is on the verge of collapse, as rebel MLAs demand a change of leadership and BJP eyes power. Two senior Congress leaders, Bhupendra Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar, have been rushed to the state to salvage the situation. They are expected to arrive in Himachal tomorrow, amid reports of a massive revolt by several MLAs against Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, according to Zee News Television.

Sources said that nearly half of the 40 Congress MLAs, including the six who voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls, have asked the party high command to replace the CM. The crisis erupted after the BJP pulled off a stunning upset in the Rajya Sabha elections, winning the only seat from the state in a tie-breaker. Six Congress MLAs cross-voted for the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, who defeated the Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a lottery.

The BJP is now eyeing to form a new government in the state, where it has 25 MLAs and the support of three independents. Former Himachal CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur leading the legislature party will meet the state governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday morning at 7:30 am, likely to stake claim. He also met the state assembly speaker today.

Himachal CM Sukhu accused the BJP of “kidnapping” its MLAs and taking them to a guest house in Haryana, a charge denied by the rebel legislators who said they were on a leisure trip.

The drama began after the voting for the Rajya Sabha seat concluded in Shimla, with both the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan and the Congress nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi getting 34 votes each, creating a tie. The officials then resorted to a draw of lots, which favoured Mahajan, giving him a surprise victory over the Congress heavyweight.

The result also hinted at a possible no-confidence motion against the Congress government in the state assembly, where it has a thin majority. The Congress has 40 MLAs in the 68-member house, while the BJP has 25. Three independents also support the Congress.

However, at least six Congress MLAs reportedly cross-voted for the BJP, raising questions over the stability of the government. The Congress alleged that the BJP had “abducted” five or six of its MLAs and whisked them away to Haryana with the help of the CRPF and the Haryana Police.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed some Himachal MLAs in about five cars outside a government guesthouse in Panchkula, a BJP-ruled state. The Congress claimed that the MLAs were taken there to prevent them from voting for Singhvi.

However, one of the rebel MLAs, Ravi Thakur, who represents Lahaul and Spiti, dismissed the allegations and said he was free to go anywhere. “We have come here to roam around…this is my private time, so I can go anywhere,” he told reporters outside the guest house.

He also said that he voted for Mahajan in the interest of Himachal Pradesh and his constituency, hoping to get more funds from the Centre. He denied that he was “kidnapped” by the BJP and said “No” when asked about the chief minister’s claims.