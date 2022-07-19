New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 18, 2022) expressed that he is "anguished" by the demise of legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh, who passed away due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-19-related complications at a Mumbai hospital. Bhupinder Singh died aged 82 and was known for crooning classics like "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai".

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Bhupinder Singh was unwell for last six months

Bhupinder Singh, his family said, was unwell for the last six months and left for his heavenly abode at 7.45 PM on Monday. According to his wife Mitali Singh, herself a noted singer, the veteran artist was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for coronavirus. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had Covid-19," Mitali Singh told news agency PTI.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

Bhupinder Singh had worked with Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with numerous famous names of the music industry including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, and Bappi Lahiri.

He was best known for songs like "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Karoge Yaad Toh", among others.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai. His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial "Haqeeqat", where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with "Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan" in the Khayyam-composed feature film "Aakhri Khat".

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.

(With agency inputs)