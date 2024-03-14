Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, On 5-Day India Visit, Calls On PM Modi At 7, Lok Kalyan Marg Residence

New Delhi: Bhutan's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who arrived in the national capital on a five-day official visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. This is the first overseas visit of the Bhutanese PM who assumed office in January 2024. He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Choubey.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM). pic.twitter.com/Zj6QFVFNms — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal who welcomed the Bhutan PM said that his visit is a testament to the ties of friendship between the two countries.

"Warm welcome to India! PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assuming office in Jan 2024. Received by MoS @AshwiniKChoubeyat the airport. The visit of @PMBhutan is in keeping with the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Bhutan PM is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During his visit to India, Tobgay will call on President Droupadi Murmu and is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian dignitaries will also call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Tobgay is also scheduled to visit Mumbai.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress in their unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

In January, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid an official three-day visit to Bhutan during which he called on the Bhutan Prime Minister.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels.

The tradition of regular political and official exchanges is an important hallmark of the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan on his first overseas visit after winning the election in 2014. PM Modi undertook a State visit to Bhutan in August 2019, after assuming office for the second term.

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited India from 14 - 16 September 2022 and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In April 2023, the King of Bhutan visited Delhi and met the President of India, PM and EAM. A Joint Statement titled "A Framework for Expanded India-Bhutan Partnership" was issued, which reaffirmed the strength of the unique ties while outlining concrete areas to advance the India-Bhutan partnership.