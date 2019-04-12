Biannual Army Commanders' Conference underway in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Army Commanders Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions, is being held in New Delhi from April 8-13, 2019. Army Commanders' Conference is an important event in the planning and execution process of the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through the collegiate system comprising Army Commanders and Senior Officers.

The Army Commanders' Conference has comprehensively deliberated all aspects of extant security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability in the near and long term and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries.

It has been emphasized in the conference that the Indian Army is committed to a peaceful security environment and shall holistically address emerging threats, challenges and ensure no room for terror. Reviews during the Conference included readiness, tri-services synergy, military diplomacy, joint exercises that have created capacity and environment and supporting operational plans that have evolved. Defence cooperation has facilitated new vistas and these shall provide excellent opportunities for enhancing strategic engagements.

The sessions of Commands was followed by Principal Staff Officers providing an update on contemporary issues. To mitigate the cyber threats, management and streamlining of communication and data security, were emphasised. Live issues pertaining to administration and human resources development were deliberated in detail.

All future conflicts would be planned and executed jointly by the three services. For developing a deeper understanding and enhancing jointness, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Air Staff addressed Army Commanders and Staff wherein he conveyed the vision and high credibility of IAF missions and ideas for synergised application. Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of Naval Staff and Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee has also addressed the Army Commanders and focused on jointness and challenges in the maritime domain.

Additionally, to promote indigenisation through ‘Make in India’, an exhibition of emerging and future defence technological innovations was held. A total of 53 domestic companies participated in this event. This interaction of industry representatives with the senior leadership of the Army facilitated in obtaining direct feedback regarding product development and enhancement keeping in view the requirements of Army.

With a focus on the welfare of the families of brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the services of the Nation, the Year 2019 has been declared as the year of ‘Next of Kin’.

The deliberations in Army Commanders' Conference validated the current course set by the military hierarchy, as merited by the dynamics of emerging security and operational events.

The key highlights of the conference are as given below:-

Optimum force readiness to be ensured.

Re-prioritising the existing requirements to ensure that the resources allocated for force modernisation and capacity building be ensured by optimising allotted budget.



Increase the content of indigenisation in force modernisation.



The state of existing infrastructure along Northern Borders and it has been decided to pursue these projects on higher priority. Ensure speedy move and all-weather connectivity to Northern Borders are the focus areas.



As the Indian Army was becoming a more networked and digitised force, the COAS emphasised on the need to enhance the technological threshold of all ranks so as to imbibe state of art technology and exploit the same.

The need to appreciate the role of women officers in view of their permanent commission and align their employment gainfully with organisational requirements has been concurred by all. Avenues for making the lady officers experts in foreign languages, artificial intelligence, data management, cyber and space domains are being examined.

