BIEAP declares AP Inter 2nd year results 2021, get direct link here

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, or (BIEAP) on Friday (July 23) announced the AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2021. The result was declared by the board at 4 pm. While confirming the AP 2nd year result date and time, BIEAP announced that the Andhra Board students can check the AP Inter result 2021 on the official websites affiliated with the board -- bieap.gov.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2021 direct link will also be made available on several private Inter results 2021 portals.

Examresults.ap.nic.in

Results.bie.ap.gov.in

Results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi.com

indiaresults

examresults.net

AP Intermediate 2nd year results: Get Direct Link here

Students must note that the board while announcing the result stated that the AP board will be holding betterment exams for students who want to improve their scores.

Andhra Pradesh Inter Results: Marks Memo From July 26

While announcing the result, the Education Minister has said that students will be able to download the AP Inter marks memo from the official website from July 26. A total of 50,8,072 students cleared the AP Inter 2nd year exam, out of which - 2,53,138 boys and 2,55,534 are girls.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in or Manabadi i.e. bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP 2nd Year Results 2021' link

Step 3: New window will open

Step 4: Login by entering your credentials and other information

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference

The Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 12 intermediate examination after the Supreme Court of India insisted on it and warned the state that it would hold the state responsible even if a single fatality was reported as a result of the examination.