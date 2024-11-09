Big Blow For Indian Students, Canada Ends Fast-Track Visa Programme Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada has officially scrapped its fast-track visa program for international students, a move that is raising concerns about the country’s international student intake and its relationship with India.

The termination of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) initiative, which was a popular route for students from countries like India, China, and others, has been linked to broader changes in Canada’s immigration policies and current diplomatic tensions.

SDS Program

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) was introduced by Canada in 2018 with the aim of providing faster and more efficient processing for study permit applications. The program was especially popular among students from countries such as India, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam, offering a streamlined application process for those who met specific criteria, including proof of language proficiency, financial resources, and a letter of acceptance from a recognized Canadian institution.

Under the SDS, processing times for study permits were drastically reduced to a maximum of four weeks, much faster than the regular study permit stream, which could take several months. The approval rate for applications under this initiative was also remarkably high, with nearly 95% of applications being approved.

However, on November 8, 2024, Canada’s Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that the SDS would be terminated immediately, citing concerns over program integrity and the vulnerability of international students.

The government emphasized that the move was intended to ensure "fair and equal access" for all students, while also focusing on providing a "positive academic experience." As a result, all study permit applications made after this date will be processed through the regular study permit stream, which could significantly lengthen waiting times.

The closure of the SDS program has raised concerns for the international student community, particularly in India, where the program was heavily used.

Canada Tightens Rules for International Students

The decision to scrap the SDS program is not the first step Canada has taken in adjusting its policies around international students. Last December, the IRCC announced a hike in the financial requirements for study permit applicants. Starting in January 2024, students applying for study permits must prove they have at least CA$ 20,635 (approximately ₹12.7 lakh) in available funds, up from CA$ 10,000 (₹6.14 lakh) previously.

Additionally, starting in December 2023, Canadian institutions will be required to verify the acceptance letters of every study permit applicant through the IRCC’s system to ensure that all admissions are legitimate.

These measures reflect Canada's growing concern over the integrity of its international student programs and the increasing numbers of students arriving in the country each year. Critics, however, argue that these steps may inadvertently reduce the appeal of Canada as a destination for foreign students, particularly those from countries with large numbers of applicants, like India.

Diplomatic Tensions with India

The recent changes to Canada's international student policies come at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Relations between the two countries have soured following political disagreements, which have added to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the international student pipeline.

India is one of the largest sources of international students in Canada, and any reduction in the number of students coming from the country could have significant economic and social implications. The new visa policy changes, coupled with the diplomatic row, may further complicate the situation for students planning to study in Canada.