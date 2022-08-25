BIG blow to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, THIS JDU MLA joins BJP HERE

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ties with his old ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a new government in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. BJP is constantly accusing JDU of breaking trust. Meanwhile, news is coming that the saffron party has given a blow to Nitish Kumar in Arunachal Pradesh. Techi Kaso, the lone JDU MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, has joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday. Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Tesam Pongte accepted the application of Itanagar MLA to merge with BJP. With this, the BJP has 49 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

Let us also tell you here that JDU had fielded candidates on 15 seats on its own in the 2019 assembly elections. Nitish Kumar's party won seven of those seats. JDU had emerged as the second largest party in Arunachal after the BJP. However, in December 2020, six of Nitish's MLAs switched sides and joined the BJP.

Congress and BJP ally NPP have four MLAs each in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. At the same time, there are three independent MLAs who have extended their support to the government.