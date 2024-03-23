Big Blow To Congress As Six 'Rebel' Himachal Pradesh MLAs Join BJP

New Delhi: In a significant blow to the ruling Congress party, six former Himachal Pradesh MLAs, who were previously disqualified as Congress legislators, made a pivotal move by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Saturday. The group of defectors included prominent figures such as four-time MLA Sudhir Sharma, three-time MLA Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, first-time MLA Devendra Bhutto, Rajendra Rana, and first-time MLA Chaitanya Sharma. Their induction into the BJP was marked by the presence of key BJP leaders including Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal, former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Expressing his rationale for the move, rebel Himachal MLA Davinder Kumar Bhutto highlighted his aspiration to contribute to the development of their state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized their decision to join as party workers, underscoring dissatisfaction with the treatment of party members within the Congress ranks.

Echoing similar sentiments, Himachal Pradesh MLA Ravi Thakur emphasized the central role of the Centre in the state's budget allocation, suggesting a strategic alignment with the BJP for the betterment of their constituencies. Thakur criticized the actions of the assembly speaker and underscored the support received from BJP leaders during their legal battle.

'Lost Faith In Congress'

Furthermore, MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpa lamented the deteriorating functionality of the Indian National Congress (INC), citing a lack of influence from the party's high command and diminishing respect for grassroots workers. Lakhanpa's statement reflected a broader sentiment of disillusionment within the ranks of the Congress party.

Adding to the chorus of discontent, MLA Chaitanya Sharma highlighted the need for a thorough discussion on recent events and emphasized the importance of individual rights in the democratic process. Sharma emphasized the suppression of ideas and the consequent loss of representation as key grievances.

3 Independents Join BJP

Simultaneously, three independent MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, who previously supported a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, joined the BJP as well. Their decision further underscored the shifting political landscape in the state, consolidating support for the BJP.

#WATCH | Three independent MLAs from Himachal Pradesh- Ashish Sharma, KL Thakur, and Hoshiyar Singh join the BJP in the presence of Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. pic.twitter.com/SvyZMLHDyw — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

The defection of these nine MLAs, including the six rebels and three independents, has significantly altered the political dynamics in Himachal Pradesh. With the Congress government already facing challenges, the BJP's strengthened position poses a formidable challenge to the stability of the ruling party.

The upcoming elections to the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, alongside by-polls for the six assembly constituencies vacated by the disqualified MLAs, will undoubtedly shape the future landscape of Himachal Pradesh's political arena.