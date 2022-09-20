BIG BLOW to Narayan Rane! Bombay HC orders to demolish his EXPENSIVE property within two weeks

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the construction of Union Minister Narayan Rane's 'Adhish' bungalow is illegal. The High Court has ordered the administration to demolish the construction of the bungalow within two weeks. The High Court has imposed a fine of 10 lakhs on Rane in this case. Narayan Rane has been accused of violating FSI and CRZ. The court also said that the municipality cannot consider the application made for illegal construction in this bungalow. This bungalow is located next to the sea in Juhu, Mumbai.

Santosh Daundkar filed a petition against this bungalow. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had also issued a notice to Narayan Rane on this matter. This bungalow was inspected by the municipal team. At that time, there was a dispute between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the High Court expressed anger over the stance of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in not opposing the second application for the same demand despite rejecting the first application filed to regularize the construction of the bungalow. The municipality had earlier declared this construction illegal and refused to regularize it.