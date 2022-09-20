NewsIndia
NARAYAN RANE

BIG BLOW to Narayan Rane! Bombay HC orders to demolish his EXPENSIVE property within two weeks

The High Court has imposed a fine of 10 lakhs on Narayan Rane in this case. Narayan Rane has been accused of violating FSI and CRZ. The court also said that the municipality cannot consider the application made for illegal construction in this bungalow.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Santosh Daundkar filed a petition against this bungalow.
  • The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had also issued a notice to Narayan Rane in this matter.
  • This bungalow was inspected by the municipal team.

Trending Photos

BIG BLOW to Narayan Rane! Bombay HC orders to demolish his EXPENSIVE property within two weeks

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the construction of Union Minister Narayan Rane's 'Adhish' bungalow is illegal. The High Court has ordered the administration to demolish the construction of the bungalow within two weeks. The High Court has imposed a fine of 10 lakhs on Rane in this case. Narayan Rane has been accused of violating FSI and CRZ. The court also said that the municipality cannot consider the application made for illegal construction in this bungalow. This bungalow is located next to the sea in Juhu, Mumbai.

Santosh Daundkar filed a petition against this bungalow. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had also issued a notice to Narayan Rane on this matter. This bungalow was inspected by the municipal team. At that time, there was a dispute between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the High Court expressed anger over the stance of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in not opposing the second application for the same demand despite rejecting the first application filed to regularize the construction of the bungalow. The municipality had earlier declared this construction illegal and refused to regularize it.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!