Big Boost For J&K Police, 300 Special Commandos Deployed To Eliminate Terrorists

In a boost for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 300 specially trained commandos of the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed across 43 sensitive Police Stations in the Valley to step up anti-terror operations. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, these commandos will be deployed to eliminate terrorists.

The Special Operation Group Commandos also known as Peace and Stability teams will be provided with the latest gadgets, weapons and other facilities. In the first phase of the capacity building exercise, 21 police stations have been covered while 22 more police stations were given new bulletproof vehicles today to end the terror networks in the valley.

“We have started Operation Capacity Building and under this, we have covered 21 police stations in the first phase that have been strengthened and provided with the latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with terrorism. These special teams have been given special training to manage peace at their respective Police Station. They can handle all the new high-tech weaponry. 22 more police stations will be covered in the second phase to ensure terrorism is eliminated from the UT. They will help the locals to feel secure and make sure the valley is terror-free,'' said Dilbagh Singh, Director General of J&K Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP said that the graph of terrorism has come down drastically and is breathing its last. “The five-year report card of J&K suggests that there has been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incident and zero civilian causality. The graph of terrorism that brought a bad name to J&K is also coming down to zero,'' said Dilbagh Singh.

Dilbagh Singh also said that without public support, the Jammu and Kashmir Police could never have achieved all the goals. He said that efforts from Pakistan to send terrorists into India have not stopped. "The neighbouring country is constantly trying to promote and strengthen terrorism here again, but the security forces will take every step and will not let any such plan succeed," he said.