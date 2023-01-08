BIG Boost for tourism in Ayodhya! Swanky solar ferries on Saryu river to add charm to temple town

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s much-awaited Ram mandir is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by January 2024. However, apart from the upcoming Ram temple, tourists will now have another attraction which will boost tourism in the temple town. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) will add a fleet of 10 solar ferries to take the tourists around the temple town. The ADA is planning to upgrade the infrastructure, and introducing swanky solar ferries will be a step in that direction, said a senior officer from the housing and urban planning department. The ferries will have a GPS navigation system and a maximum speed of 10 knots. The carrying capacity of the ferries will range between 6 to 50 individuals.

Vishal Singh, the vice-chairman of the ADA, said "We have already floated the bids and intend to offer a better experience to the visitors. The agency will operate the fleet of 10 ferries and provide a share from its earnings to the local authority."

While some resentment was brewing among the existing boatmen who have been earning their livelihood by operating steamer boats, they were assured that the local residents will get job opportunities through the new venture.

"The agency will run the business. But the local boys and boatmen will get jobs. It will be good for the community if more activity is encouraged over the Saryu river," said the official.

Solar panels will be installed on the roofs of the ferries along with a waterproof lithium battery. Minimum tenure of five years will be offered to the agency with an option to extend the memorandum of understanding between the two parties to 15 years.

To rule out the possibility of any untoward incident, the ferries will be equipped with fire extinguishers, a first-aid box, and a mooring arrangement, among other features. The authority will also secure a certificate from the Indian Register of Shipping along with a class compliance certificate.

