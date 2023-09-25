trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666887
INDIAN AIR FORCE

Big Boost To Indian Air Force! India Inducts Its First Airbus C-295 Transport Aircraft

The induction ceremony took place at the Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force on Monday, boosting its logistics capabilities. The induction ceremony took place at the Hindan Air Force Station here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
 

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari along with senior officials of the IAF as well as of Airbus attended the induction ceremony. Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction.

 

