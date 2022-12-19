Big boost to Indian Navy amid China fears, Rajnath Singh commissions warship Mormugao

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mormugao (D67), which is a warship of the P15B class of stealth guided-missile destroyers, was on Sunday (December 18, 2022) commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Singh described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously-built warships which will significantly enhance the country's maritime capabilities and secure national interests.

"INS Mormugao is one of the world's most technologically-advanced missile carriers. With over 75% indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities. The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He described safeguarding India's interests in the Indian Ocean Region as the prime responsibility of the Navy.

Attended the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Mormugao in Mumbai. The warship, packed with state-of-the-art weapons & sensors, will enhance country's maritime capabilities & secure national interests.

Our aim is to make India an indigenous ship building hub.



Our aim is to make India an indigenous ship building hub.

"Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that they are discharging their duties successfully," Singh said.

Aim is to make India an 'indigenous' shipbuilding hub: Rajnath Singh

Praising MDL for growing in stature by continuously building new ships with state-of-the-art technologies, Rajnath Singh urged them and other shipbuilding companies to enhance their capabilities by taking advantage of the Government's initiatives and move forward towards making India an indigenous shipbuilding hub.

Speaking at the Commissioning Ceremony of 'Mormugao' in Mumbai.

"Countries around the world are today moving towards modernising and strengthening their military power due to the global security scenario. The demand for military equipment is continuously increasing. We have introduced a number of policies which will help our public or private sector companies to become world-class players. You all must take advantage of these policies and strive to cater to the needs of our Navy and Coast Guard while meeting international requirements. We will extend all possible support to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’," he said.

INS Mormugao is India's giant leap in warship-building capabilities: Admiral R Hari Kumar

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the commissioning of INS Mormugao is indicative of the large strides India has taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

He said that the warship is a true illustration of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives and it reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to supporting India's transformation into a global ship-building hub.

The warship, with her multi-dimensional combat capability, will form part of the Western Fleet - the sword arm of the Indian Navy, Kumar said.

INS Mormugao is 163m in length and 17m in breadth

INS Mormugao measures 163m in length and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as Surface-to-Surface missiles and Surface-to-Air Missiles.

The warship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems. Its Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by indigenously-developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters.

Mighty Mormugao, a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer formally inducted into the #IndianNavy.



One of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, it measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7400 tonnes.@rajnathsingh @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/1NvJmsEMvu — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) December 18, 2022

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the west coast, INS Mormugao is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare conditions. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section. INS Mormugao has a complement of about 300 personnel.

Warship Mormugao commenced its sea trials in December 2021

Warship Mormugao was launched on September 17, 2016, by former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar. It commenced its sea trials on December 19, 2021.

The commissioning on December 18 is significant as it was the same date in 1961 when Operation Vijay was launched to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.