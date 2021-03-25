हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fake news

Big crackdown on WhatsApp, Facebook forwards, Ghaziabad police issues notice

The police has said that any person found sharing texts, pictures or videos which are objectionable in nature will be booked under Indian Penal Code section 505/153A/295A/298.

Representational image

Ghaziabad: In a major crackdown on the circulation of fake news and undesirable messages on social media platforms, Ghaziabad police has issued a notice warning people to refrain from forwarding objectionable content on WhatsApp and Facebook.

"This is to inform that if any person shares objectionable content (such as articles, photos, videos etc.) on Whatsapp or Facebook or forwards it to individuals or groups, then a case will be filed against them under IPC section 505/153A/295A/298," read the statement.

"The violators may even be booked under National Security Act (NSA)," it added.

The notice further said, "Sharing any misleading content from other district, state or country will also be considered a violation. So kindly ignore such posts."

The police have also asked the group admins to remove any person who violates these guidelines and inform the police at the earliest.

The police have also issued mobile numbers of officials who need to be contacted in case of any violation.

