BIG Cricket Betting Racket Exposed In Nagpur! 14Kg Gold, 200Kg Silver, and Rs 17 Crores Seized - SHOCKING DETAILS

A dark underbelly of cricket's immense popularity in India has surfaced with a shocking revelation in Nagpur, Maharashtra. A businessman has exposed a sinister cricket betting racket that swindled him of a staggering ₹58 crores. The illicit operation was allegedly masterminded by an international betting handler based in Dubai, leaving victims in financial ruin. In a dramatic raid at the accused's residence, authorities seized over ₹17 crores in cash, 14 kilograms of gold, and a whopping 200 kilograms of silver. As the investigation unfolds, concerns arise about the scale and impact of this illegal betting network.

The Scam Unveiled

A businessman from Nagpur has come forward with shocking allegations against a bookie who allegedly duped him in a massive cricket betting scam. The businessman claims to have lost a staggering ₹58 crores due to this fraudulent scheme.



International Betting Handler from Dubai

The investigation led the authorities to an international cricket betting handler based in Dubai, who was allegedly operating the illicit betting business. The accused reportedly enticed victims into investing in fake betting apps and then swindled them of their hard-earned money.

Dramatic Raid at the Accused's Residence

Acting swiftly, the Maharashtra police conducted a raid at the residence of the accused in Nagpur. The raid yielded astonishing results, with the police seizing over ₹17 crores in cash, along with more than 14 kilograms of gold and a whopping 200 kilograms of silver.

The Accused Escapes

As the police were closing in, the accused, identified as Anant Jain alias Shontu, managed to evade capture and fled his residence. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend him and bring him to justice.

A Pattern of Fraud?

Law enforcement officials suspect that the accused may have victimized several other individuals in a similar manner, raising concerns about the scale and impact of this illegal betting operation.

SIT on the Case

To address this growing concern, a special investigation team (SIT), comprising officers from the Crime Branch and cybercrime experts, has been formed. The SIT will conduct a thorough probe into the illegal international trading and the network of the betting racket.

A Warning to Cricket Enthusiasts

As authorities work to dismantle such illegal betting operations, cricket enthusiasts are reminded to enjoy the sport responsibly and refrain from engaging in illicit betting activities. Such practices not only undermine the spirit of the game but also carry severe legal consequences.

The exposure of the Dubai-based cricket betting racket in Nagpur serves as a wake-up call for authorities and fans alike. The police are determined to root out such illegal activities and protect innocent individuals from falling prey to fraudulent schemes. As the investigation progresses, the hope is to bring all those involved to justice and uphold the integrity of the beloved sport of cricket.