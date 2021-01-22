हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

Big decision in CWC meet, Congress presidential election likely to be held in this month, check details

The crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, being held virtually, is expected to finalise the plan for organisational elections, including that of the next Congress president. According to reports, the party is planning to hold the organisational election in May this year during which the new party president will be elected. 

Big decision in CWC meet, Congress presidential election likely to be held in this month, check details
PTI Photo

NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday (January 22) trained her guns at the Narendra Modi-led central government, accusing it of displaying shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the 'charade' of consultations. She further attacked the Centre for its handling of COVID-19 pandemic and thereby pushing millions into poverty. 

Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Sonia alleged that it was now abundantly clear that the three farm laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity to examine in any meaningful detail their implications and impacts. She stated that Congress position on the issue has been clear from the very beginning and the party had rejected the farm laws knowing well that they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement and PDS.

On the purported WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami, she said, "There have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised." "The silence from the government's side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed," she said.

Sonia expressed the hope that the process of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue and be completed to the fullest extent.

The government, Sonia Gandhi added, has inflicted untold suffering on the people of the country by the manner in which it has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. "It will take years for the scars to heal," she alleged.

The crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, being held virtually, is expected to finalise the plan for organisational elections, including that of the next Congress president. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, sources claimed that the party is planning to hold the organisational election on May 29 this year during which the new party president will be elected. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonia Gandhifarm lawsFarmer ProtestCWC meetCongress Committee meeting
Next
Story

Team India's series win over Australia is a huge life lesson: PM Narendra Modi
  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M39S

Badi Bahas : TMC complains to Election Commission, that the BSF was threatening voters